'Patiala Babes' Written Update | February 26: Mini Loses Her Cool

The Patiala Babes February 26 episode begins with the school’s trustee calling the media, Neha’s father, Mr Mehrotra and Mini to speak up about the incident. After Neha's father puts up a false statement, the reporters urge Mini to express her thoughts. After they bombard her, Mini in disguise says whatever she told the people was all true and people here are trying to cover up for their benefit. She bluntly says that whatever these people are talking about is nothing but just a false cover-up to save their identities.

After Mini walks away in anger, the principal runs behind her and tells her that they all are very powerful and her statement can leave her job hanging. Meanwhile, some ladies in the vicinity talk about Mini and her whereabouts. They also talk about how Babita was weak and insecure. Mini overhears their conversation and questions them they have just got another topic to gossip and taunt about girls.

Mini reaches home and ponders about everything that happened with her in school. She loses her cool and breaks things in the kitchen. She throws the utensils here and there and Arya and Rani are all scared to see the other side of her. Rani requests her to not break all the crockeries because she has been maintaining them for so many years. She funnily asks to throw the steel glasses instead.

The Patiala Babes episode comes to an end when Mini and Arya go to meet the police to question him as to why Kewal was given bail. The police also tells Mini to not get involved in these matters as the people out there are very powerful. In the night, a heavily inebriated Keval walks outside Mini’s house and throws a stone at the glass windows. He yells and threatens to kill her. Mini's grandfather warns him to stay away from his granddaughters.

Mini asks Keval to get out of the house or else the consequences will be bad. Keval tells everyone that he has big contacts and one day they all are going to fall in big trouble. He purposely creates a ruckus in the locality for people to gaze. Mini bashes him again.

