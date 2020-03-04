'Patiala Babes' Written Update | March 3: Mini Asks Vinita To Speak Up For Neha

The Patiala Babes 3 March episode begins with Kavita congratulating Min and Lajo Madam, the principal, for happily solving their differences. She then asks Mini about how she will punish Keval. Mini exclaims that it would be a good idea to unite all the parents in school and inform them about Keval's whereabouts. If everyone raises their voice, then the trustee has to take action against Keval.

Patiala Babes written update 3 March episode

On hearing Mini's words, Lajo tells her that when Neha’s parents are not ready to help, they alone cannot do anything. Neil comes from behind and says that madam is right. Mini then goes to meet Vinita and pleads her to support them. Vinita says she is not going to fall for her and asks Mini to leave her house.

Mini boldly tells Neha to go out and asks Vinita what if Neha faces the same problem in the new boarding school as well. Mini also tells her that she is initiating a big campaign against Keval, if she does not want to be a part of it, it is fine. But the campaign will happen at any cost.

Mini goes home and tells Neil, Dadaji, Biji, NB and Rani that a mother is the biggest support of a child. She has to speak about protecting the children at the same time. Now all the mothers in the world need to raise their voices rather than keeping shut all the time. She thinks of using digital media and social media platforms to raise a voice against Keval.

Preet and Bobby also join hands with Mini and her family to kick start the campaign. The entire family begins making various posters and pamphlets against Keval. They also get a whiteboard and begin writing the plan of action. Neil brings a cup of coffee for Mini and feeds her with his own hands. He then holds Mini's hand and tells her that he is always beside her.

The Patiala Babes 3 March episode comes to an end when Neil ponders about how would they raise funds for the campaign. They all think of various ways to get some money. Mini is annoyed thinking how people are not ready to join hands. Only when something will happen with their own kids, people will come forward.

