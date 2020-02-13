'Patiala Babes' Written Update | February 12: Arya Gets Disturbing Flashbacks

Patiala Babes's February 12 episode began with Mini and Arya having the time of their life while annoying Neil kept asking them to not disturb, but the sisters left no stone unturned in keeping him up. Arya initiated a mind game and requested Mini and Neil to play along with her. During the play, Neil tried to catch both the sisters and finally, held Mini and cornered her with the blindfold on. As soon as Arya noticed Mini and Neil together, she got some bizarre flashes of someone from her school.

Arya suddenly got very scared and asked Neil to leave her sister. Both Mini and Neil were surprised by Arya's shocking behaviour. Mini also lost her cool and started behaving rudely with Neil. However, Mini then made an initiative to make Arya understand, as the latter would not do anything wrong to her. Then Arya hugged Neil and told him that she does trust him.

After the trio were done with their gaming sessions, Arya requested Mini to sleep with her for the night. Mini finally agreed to sleep with her sister and also aksed Arya to sleep quickly as she had to wake up and go to school. As soon as Mini mentioned school, Arya once again got scared and made an excuse to not attend school. Mini explained to Arya that the doctor had prescribed that she was all fit and fine to join the school again.

In the last part of the episode, Arya slept and suddenly got flashes of an incident that happened with her at the school. On the other hand, Mini recalled her moment with Neil. Mini was a little flattered after spending cute moments with Neil.

