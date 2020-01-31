Patiala Babes Written Update January 30: Arya Misbehaves In School And With Her Friends

Patiala Babes 30 January episode began with Arya playing with the kids in her vicinity. While playing with the kids, someone taunted Arya for getting slapped by Mini. A fierce Arya pushed that child in anger and Mini, in no time, noticed the disaster that took place in the locality. She asked Arya to apologise but the latter ignored Mini.



Patiala Babes 30 January episode became interesting when Mini forced Arya to apologise. Later on, she went on to check Arya's homework and made a note of her weekly school updates. Mini forcefully checked the copies in her bags and noticed a strange expression on Arya's face. Mini questioned Arya that if there was nothing to hide, then why she was scared.

Suddenly Mini noticed that Arya's school diary had many yellow cards. Through that, she came to know that Arya has begun misbehaving in school and the teachers were unhappy with her behaviour. Mini became very upset and told Arya that she was shocked to know that her sister who once was an obedient student, has turned to be something else now.

In the later part of the Patiala Babes 30 January episode, Neil noticed that Mini was very disturbed with whatever had happened since morning. He tried his best to lighten up Mini's mood but all his efforts went in vain. Neil then thought that it was high time to go and talk to Arya.

Neil explained to Arya that she was wrong, but Arya did not listen to him. Mini decided to prepare a time table for Arya which she would follow from now. Neil then questioned Mini if she would accompany him to the restaurant to which she said that she had to go to Arya's school to meet the headmistress. Later on, Arya accepted that he had committed mistakes, but also revealed that she was bullied by some kids. What would be Mini's next step?

