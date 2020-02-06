Patiala Babes Written Update February 5: Neil Hugs Mini

Patiala Babes 5 February episode began with Neil calling Tayin Bi to get some updates about Arya. She said the doctors informed them that they will keep Arya under observation for one more day. Neil then asked her about Mini's whereabouts. Tayin Bi shared that Mini was deeply hurt and was just trying to be strong in front of her grandparents. But deep down, she was all shattered. Neil also broke down after hearing all this.

Patiala Babes written update February 5

On the other hand, a broken Mini stood outside the cabin and kept on gazing at Arya. She remembered the moments spent with Arya and then thought about Neil. She realised that Preeti and Bobby had come to the hospital to check up on Arya. Mini hugged Preeti and shed tears.

Mini also shared that she really needed someone in her life and that she was tired of pretending otherwise. On hearing this, Arya's doctors informed her that Arya had regained consciousness. Mini, Preeti and Bobby could not stop weeping on hearing Arya's voice.

At the restaurant, the corporate team appreciated Neil's efforts and spoke about how much they loved Patiala Babe's food. A tensed Mini went home and started packing Arya's bags. While packing, she found Arya's drawing books and toys and again started crying. Later on, the nurse informed Mini that only two people could stay with the patient for the night. Mini then asked Bobby to stay with her for the night and he instantly agreed to it.

While Mini shed tears, Neil came to console her. But a devasted Mini lashed out at Niel and questioned why he did not turn up at the hospital. Mini told him that he was not bothered about Arya's health. Later Neil hugged her and asked her to calm down and relax. Neil told her that he was always there for her and that he would never leave her side. But a reluctant Mini was upset because he did not turn up at the hospital. Preeti then sneaked into the room and was happy to see them hugging.

The Patiala Babes 5 February episode came to end with Mini apologising to Neil for behaving rudely with him. She also said she did not mean anything as she was very broken. Neil then told Mini that he wanted to accompany her to the hospital and would also stay back with her for the night. The duo shared an emotional moment and then left for the hospital.

