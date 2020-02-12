'Patiala Babes' Written Update February 11: Mini And Arya Reconcile

The Patiala Babes 11 February episode began with a fun-banter between Arya and Mini. While Mini followed the boundaries drawn by Arya, the latter on the other end tired to hide from Mini. Arya then informed Mini that she was in the mood to play Hide and Seek and also was testing if Mini would find her if she ever got lost.

Mini got super emotional when Arya asked her to never leave her alone and go away form her. An emotional Mini told Atrya that she failed to be her mother and also failed to take care of Arya. Minnie also revealed that she was Arya's stepsister like Saroj never failed to mention. Arya told Mini that their mothers looked similar so they could be half-sisters.

Later Mini emotionally asked Arya if she trusted her or not, to which Arya said yes. Arya then questioned Mini as to how could she prove that she was a good sister. Mini then told her to clean the floor and all the mess she had created.

In the later part of the Patiala Babes episode, Neil woke up from his sleep as there was a lot of noise in the vicinity. He then noticed Arya and Mini giggling and having the time of their life. Neil noticed that Mini and Arya were running behind each other while throwing pillows here and there. There were feathers all over. Neil then showed up to them and he too was messed up with feathers all over him.

After some time, Mini and Arya walked into Neil’s room and saw him cleaning up everything. Mini, Arya and Neil shared some happy moments together. Arya then went on to tease Neil and told him that she would do anything and whatever she liked as she was the house owner and Neil was the tenant. Neil funnily enacted that he was scared of the two sisters and they all burst into an instant peal of laughter.

Rate this adorable #BehenBonds on a scale of 1 to 10 and keep watching #PatialaBabes every Mon-Fri at 8:30 PM to witness their roller coaster journey @ashnoorkaur03 @KathaKottage @saurabhraajjain pic.twitter.com/hoEAfzwzpV — Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 7, 2020

