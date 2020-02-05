Patiala Babes Written Update February 4: Arya's Pulse Gets Back To Normal

Patiala Babes 4 February episode began with Mini all worried and tense as she rushed an unconscious Arya to the hospital. The ward boys took Arya on a stretcher to the ICU. Mini wept bitterly as she reminisced the days when Arya questioned her if she would find the former when she got lost. Mini could not stop crying as she stood outside the ICU.

Patiala Babes written update 4 February

On the other hand, NB and others attended to the guests while Neil was cooking. The twist in the tale came when a guest started coughing after having the fish cutlet. The person next to him went to Neil and told him that the boss was allergic to fish. Neil immediately apologised for the blunder and also assured them that it was a mistake and would not take place again. Neil told NB to quickly prepare some chicken dishes and then asked Khurshid to call Simpy for help.

In the later part of the Patiala Babes 4 February episode, Mini went to fill the form at the reception of the hospital and found that her wallet with cards and ID was missing. She panicked and told the receptionist that she had forgotten it at her restaurant. After the receptionist denied her request to leave to get the wallet, Mini called Neil and asked him to send her wallet soon. Neil got angry with Mini as he thought the latter had put him in great trouble between the guests. An irritated Mini asked him to keep shut as she was with Arya in the hospital. Neil got the biggest shock. He just dumped all the work on NB and rushed to the hospital.

The Patiala Babes 4 February episode came to end with Mini was crying as she looked at Arya. The doctor went on to inform Mini that Arya's pulse and BP were getting back to normal, but he would keep her under observation. A little while later, NB with Biji and Dadaji also reached the hospital and consoled Mini. They all prayed for Arya's quick recovery.

