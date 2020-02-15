'Patiala Babes' Written Update | Feb 14: Babes And Mini Start Their Job Search

Patiala Babes is a daily soap that airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday. The episode starts with Mini and Babita talking about the interviews and how one should ace an interview. Take a look at the written update of the latest episode of Patiala Babes that aired on February 14.

'Patiala Babes' written update Feb 14:

Babita and Mini start checking out the mail that they received. They find out that they haven’t received a single positive reply from any of the companies they applied to. Mini tells her mother to have patience as she intends to call the companies to ask about why they didn’t even call for an interview. Mini calls one company and asks him about why they didn't even call for an interview. The company person then tells her that it is an internal management decision and they only see the resumes of those applicants who apply through the employment exchange.

Mini and Babes then reach the employment exchange and find a huge queue there. The applicants were standing in a long queue to simply submit their forms. Mini then tells Babita to stand in the queue while she gets the application form and the Xerox of her documents.

Meanwhile, at Meeta’s home, Lovely taunts her about how Ashok shut her down when she asked about working outside and getting a job. Meeta tells that Ashok doesn’t believe in India’s job culture for women. But she is sure that she won’t end up as a housewife like Babita. She says that Ashok would absorb her into a position at his company once he sets up his business. Lovely then agrees with her and adds that housewives are respected more as compared to working women in India.

Just then, Biji and Dadaji return from the market and tell Lovely that they have thought to do a Styanarayan puja to stray away from the disturbances at home. Lovely replies that she doesn’t have time to help them for puja work as she has a parlour and a kitty to attend to. Lovely suggests that they should ask the maid to help and she would later tell Sukhi to pay the maid.

Dadaji despises Lovely saying that she is so selfish. They remember Babita and how all the puja preparation would have sailed so smoothly when she was there. Just then, Meeta asks them whether she could help but Biji refuses to take any help from her.

At the employment exchange, while Babita is in the queue, another kid’s mother questions Babita whether she has come with her kid as well. Mini comes and tells that it's her mother who is applying for the job. The lady is amused and says that Babita looks like a housewife like her only. As they reach close to the counter, the office closes as the closing time is 5 pm. Mini and Babita then get furious as all there wait ended up in waste and the official didn't even let them submit their forms.

Meanwhile, Hanuman reaches home with Laala to find that the door is locked. He then starts worrying as the mother-daughter duo hasn’t reached home late at night. He is worried that Mini would fight with someone and may end up causing trouble.

On the other hand, Mini and Babita’s scooter had actually broken down while Mini tries to repair the scooter. After a while, Mini’s father Ashok passes through that way in his car. He asks them about why they were outside in the middle of the night. Babita and Mini tell Ashok that he shouldn’t be asking any questions to them as he doesn't have any rights.

Ashok offers to drop them home but they refuse to take his help. Meanwhile, Meeta calls Ashok to bring honey for puja purposes but Ashok gets furious that she is calling him for such menial things. In the same time, while Ashok is on call, Mini makes a call to Laala telling that they will reach late. Meeta hears her voice and she thinks that Ashok is with Mini. The episode ends with Ashok forcing them to at least get a taxi as he is worried about the safety of his daughter.

