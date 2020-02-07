Patiala Babes Written Update February 6: Neil's Gestures Make Arya Happy

Patiala Babes 6 February episode began with Preet telling Bobby that he did not have to stay in hospital. Bobby told Preet that Mini needed him and that she trusted him to be at Arya's bedside. Later, Mini walked in with Neil and asked Preet and Bobby to return home. A dishearted Bobby left and Neil gave him the money to pay at the reception.

While Mini caressed Arya, Neil also became emotional on seeing her. Neil asked Biji, Dadaji, and NB to go home as it was too late. An angry Dadaji got irritated that why everyone trusted Neil and not him. Mini told her family to leave as it was late and also asked them to take help from Bobby at the reception for a taxi.

A broken Bobby paid the money at the reception and questioned Preet as to why Mini could not see how much he cared and asked Neil to be with her instead. Preet understood his emotions and then tried to console him. He said he did not have the guts to tell Mini anything as he was scared for her reply.

A little while later, Arya woke up and called for her 'Veer Balika'. Mini looked at her and told her that she was always there beside her. Arya demanded Chinese food from Neil. A confused Neil imitated the act of preparing Chinese noodles for Arya. Mini walked out of the hospital room all teary-eyed. Neil realised Mini was upset so he then followed her and consoled her.

The next morning, Neil found Mini asleep on the bench. He covered her with his jacket and then went to get socks for her. Mini woke up and Neil told her that her feet were turning blue, so he brought a pair of socks for her. She thanked him and wore the socks. The Patiala Babes episode ended with Mini leaving to get Arya ready for the discharge.

Thank you so much guyz for numerable comments for today’s episode, I must say tht @ashnoorkaur03 is a fabulous performer and it’s a delight to work with her. Keep watching #Patialababes @SonyTV @KathaKottage love u all🥰🥰🥰🥰 — sourabh raaj jain (@saurabhraajjain) February 5, 2020

Arya and Neil share such a lovable bond with each other , such a cute gesture to play with her and emote making Chinese food for Choti Madam , extremely cute 😍😍@saurabhraajjain @SonyTV #PatialaBabes pic.twitter.com/GzOoIHHiDz — namratakapoor (@namratakapoor75) February 6, 2020

