'Patiala Babes' February 13 Written Update: Keval Visits Mini's House To Meet Arya

The February 13 episode of Patiala Babes begins with Neil is being interrogated by the grandparents of Mini. Mini comes there to the rescue of Neil and asks him to go to the restaurant. However, her grandfather is not ready to let go of Neil so soon and he decides to interrogate him more. Her grandfather warns Neil and says that if his intention is good then they will happily accept him but if he tries to betray or harm Mini and Arya then he has to face the consequences.

ALSO READ: 'Patiala Babes' Written Update | February 12: Arya Gets Disturbing Flashbacks

Patiala Babes written update Feb 13

Neil agrees with him and leaves for a restaurant. Meanwhile, Rani comes and reforms mini that Arya does not want to go to school. Mini thinks that she is just throwing tantrums. Later, she herself goes inside to make Arya agree for school but she is not in the mood to say yes. However, she appears to be scared to go to school. Jaan bi says that Arya is suffering from fever so it is better if she takes rest for the day instead of going to school. She calls Mini in a corner and says that Arya is not having any fever but she can sense something is wrong with her as she is getting extremely scared in the name of going to school.

Meanwhile, Mini also recalls the recent happenings with Arya and how she behaved from the time she returned from the hospital. Mini thinks that Arya continuously trying to say something to her. She agrees with Jaan bi and says even I have noticed that she is getting scared from last night for no reason and continuously trying to say something to her. She tells Mini that being her big sister you have to listen to what she is saying and even what she is not able to say.

ALSO READ: 'Patiala Babes' Written Update For Feb 7: Mini And Arya's Bond Grows Stronger

Mini goes to the room of Arya and notices an absurd painting in her drawing book. Suddenly, the doorbell rings and Arya gets up from sleep with a jerk. Arya tells Mini not to open the door. Mini comforts her and says she should not be scared. Mini goes and see that there is a ward boy from the school who has come to deliver a message from the headmistress of the school.

He said that he is fond of Arya. But he was worried since she has met with an accident. He tells that he is concerned about her health and has brought some candies to her and wanted to give her. Arya comes to meet the ward boy at the hall area of the house. But, the moment she notices Keval uncle, she again starts to get scared of him. Mini finds her behaviour very odd and the episode ends here.

ALSO READ: 'Patiala Babes' Written Update February 11: Mini And Arya Reconcile

ALSO READ: Patiala Babes Written Update January 31: Mini Tries To Emotionally Guide Arya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.