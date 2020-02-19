'Patiala Babes' Written Update February 18: Mini And Vinita Join Hands

The Patiala Babes' February 18 episode began with Rani frying pakodas, while Arya eagerly waited beside her. Arya took the pakodas and walked down to the living room where she overheard Vinita and Mini's conversation. Vinita informed Mini that Neha's behaviour had started turning weird.

Vinita shared her grievances with Mini and also shed tears wondering how she did not realise that Neha was in such huge trouble. Mini consoled Vinita and told her that they will soon find a soultuon. Mini noticed Arya who was overhearing them and hence asked Arya to go to the room. But an inquisitive Arya questioned Mini why Vinita was shedding tears, to which Mini told her that she was angry on Keval, and hence she was weeping.

Arya went to console Neha and also told her that Mini was very strong and she would solve all of their problems. Arya also asked Neha to not fall weak. On the other hand, Mini expressed to Vinita that sometimes children hide the truth from their parents out of fear. After which, Vinita blamed herself for Neha’s tense situation.

Mini and Vinita both came together and decided that they would make Keval learn a lesson. Mini then tried to convince Vinita to complain against Keval to the school principal. Vinita said that all she knew was Keval just touched Neha inappropriately and nothing beyond that. Mini then explained that she would go to meet Arya's principal to talk about the issue.

The Patiala Babes February 18 episode came to an end when Mini took Arya, Neha, and Vinita to school. The watchman stopped them and asked them to come after school hours. Mini said that she had come to meet the principal and asked him to inform the principal as soon as possible. When Mini met the principal, she narrated the whole story to her.

The school principal was in shock hearing about Keval. Mini then asked her to file a complaint against Keval. The principal was delighted to know that Mini and Vinita brought to light such a big issue and she also said that she would take strict action against Keval.

