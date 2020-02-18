'Patiala Babes' Written Update February 17: Mini Encourages Arya

The Patiala Babes 17 February episode began with Mini all shocked to hear that Kewal punished Neha by taking her into the bathroom. Arya cried and kept questioning Mini about her take over the incident, to which Mini expressed that she was in total shock. Arya also stated that she thought she would be the next to be punished by Keval. Mini thought that it was just better to escape to Australia after that.

Patiala Babes 17 February written update

After that, Mini hugged Arya and started sobbing. NB, who was eavesdropping their conversation, was in stress too. A sad Neil who was also there decided to go and talk to the sisters, but NB asked Neil to leave them alone for a while. NB also told him that now the duo had started bonding like Mini and Babita. Later, Mini made up her mind to catch hold of Keval. Mini and Arya shared emotional bonding and expressed their feelings towards each other.

Mini then walked out of the room and kept reminiscing Arya’s words. Even though NB warned Neil to not interfere between the sisters, he went on to question Mini if she was fine. Neil expressed that he was worried about her. Mini thanked him for the concern and then expressed that she was puzzled about their relationship. Neil told her that he would always stand beside her.

Patiala Babes 17 February came to end when Vinita asked Mini to not call her between 3.30 pm and 4 pm. Vinita's husband decided to not send Neha to school as she needed rest. She told Mini that she could not speak in front of her husband and hung up the phone call. Vinita's husband asked her whom she was speaking to. She said it was Neha’s doctor. Arya asked Mini why Vinita was speaking so suspiciously to which the two pondered about the situation.

