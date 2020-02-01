Patiala Babes Written Update January 31: Mini Tries To Emotionally Guide Arya

The latest episode of Patiala Babes started with Arya's teacher telling Mini that she didn't want Arya to get expelled from school so Mini should handle her. Arya returned from school and was angry. Neil then informed Arya that he bought arts and crafts material for her and that she can decorate her dollhouse. Arya threw the dollhouse and the doll and said that she doesn't need anyone. Arya then screamed at Mini whether she will not be punished for what she did. Rani took her to her room while Mini reminisced the teacher's words.

ALSO READ | Naagin 4, Patiala Babes And Other New-age Television Shows To Add To Your Watchlist

Mini is consoled by Neil

Mini then got a call from Neil that he needed to discuss an important corporate client. The two went out, and while they sipped tea, Neil told Mini that the client needed traditional Punjabi dishes so he ordered earthen pots without her permission. Mini liked the idea and thanked him. Neil then slipped, but Mini caught him.

ALSO READ | Patiala Babes Written Update January 27: Mini Is Upset With Arya's Tantrums

Neil pointed out that Mini's hands were cold. Mini then told him that she used to find warmth in the hands of her mother and wanted to do the same for Arya as well. Neil then advised her to handle Arya carefully and Mini said that she tried. Neil gave the assurance that she will succeed.

ALSO READ | Patiala Babes Written Update January 28: Arya's Arrogance Is Out Of Control

Mini then saw Rani preparing dinner for Arya but asked her to leave. Mini then informed Arya that if she also wanted to become a police officer like their father, she won't be able to do so if she gets evicted from her school for misbehaviour. She also talked about how she tried to get into her parents' shoes and not let Arya feel their absence.

ALSO READ | Patiala Babes Written Update January 29: Who Is Mini's Dream Man?

Mini also said that it's her fault that she couldn't give the love that Arya wanted. She then asked Arya to be equals as sisters. She also requested her to become the old 'chutanki'. Arya picked up her doll and walked away. Arya then went to her room and hugged her parents' picture and cried.

ALSO READ | Patiala Babes Written Update January 30: Arya Misbehaves In School And With Her Friends

Image Courtesy: Sony TV Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.