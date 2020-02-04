'Patiala Babes' Written Update February 3: Arya Is Hospitalised

Patiala Babes February 3 episode started with Arya making an initiative. She walked into Mini’s room and saw her sleeping without blankets. Arya slowly flipped her hair tresses and wished Mini goodnight. The next morning, Mini walked out of her room and asked Rani to get Arya ready. Rani gave a shocking reply saying that Arya got ready herself and even finished her breakfast. Mini's happiness knew no bounds.

Patiala Babes 3 January episode became interesting when Mini tied Arya's shoelaces. Neil who was watching all of this was very delighted to see Arya's changed norms. Neil then asked Mini to rush for the restaurants as some corporate guests were visiting them. When they reached the restaurant, they saw Simpy crying over a guy. Mini explained to her that the guy did not deserve her.

Arya told her school friend Monty that Mini apologised to her so from now she would behave like a good sister. On the other hand, Mini agreed to help Neil in Simpy’s place. Mini prepared a very watery dough which Neil did not like and hence he asked her to chop the onions. Sadly, Mini chopped the onions also in a wrong manner. She failed in chopping all the veggies and became a little upset.

In school, Arya and Monty walked holding their lunchboxes during the break when Mini’s rival Gurveen intentionally made Arya fall and snatched the tiffin too. Monty warned Gurveen to not trouble Arya, else he would file a complaint. But Gurveen still continued to bully. Arya recalled how Mini practiced Karate and tried to enact her.

Patiala Babes 3 January episode came to end when Arya’s teacher called Mini and complained about the fights that took place. The teacher called Mini to visit her immediately. When Mini reached the school, she found Arya unconscious on a stretcher. Mini rushed Arya to the hospital, meanwhile, the ward boy told her that Arya's BP was falling down.

