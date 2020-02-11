Patiala Babes Written Update February 10: Mini Misses Babita

The Patiala Babes February 10 episode began with Biji and NB asking Saroj to mend her ways as Babita had done a lot for her in the past. NB also warned her to stop provoking Arya against Mini. Saroj walked away yelling at Biji and also told her that she won't enter the house ever again.

Mini, in her room, took her mom's photograph and cried, reminiscing about her fond memories with Babita. But she felt lost as to how she failed as Arya's sister. She recollected all the fights, all her gestures and all of Neil's advice.

Rani noticed Mini crying and then told her to not get stressed. A devasted Mini told Rani that she would return to Australia and only then the things there would get back to normal. Rani told Mini to stop thinking and be there for Arya. Mini opened up saying that she could not be the right mother for Arya nor she could strengthen their relationship. Mini also told Rani that everyone took better care of Arya, but not her.

The twist came to light when Arya overheard Mini's conversation with Rani about going back to Australia. Arya felt very bad about the same and ran to her room. She drew a painting of her and Mini and understood how much the latter loved her. Arya once again went to check up on Mini and noticed that she dozed off with Babita's photo next to her.

