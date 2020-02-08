'Patiala Babes' Written Update For Feb 7: Mini And Arya's Bond Grows Stronger

Patiala Babes is a daily soap that airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday. The serial started with a beautiful portrayal of a mother-daughter bond and after a leap of five years, the show now documents the life of a grown-up Mini and her bond with her stepsister Arya. Take a look at the written update of the latest episode of Patiala Babes that aired on February 7.

ALSO READ| Patiala Babes Written Update February 6: Neil's Gestures Make Arya Happy

Patiala Babes written update February 7

The episode starts with the doctor examining Arya, who was admitted to the hospital after losing consciousness. The doctor asks Arya about her name and her sister's name, Arya replies that her sister's name is Veer Balika. When Mini hears Arya calling her Veer Balika, she feels emotionally touched by her kid sister's words. The doctor tells Mini that Arya is completely normal and she can be easily discharged soon. Mini asks the doctor why did Arya lose consciousness in the first place. The doctor replies that she doesn't need to worry and that this sometimes happens with kids after falling from a height. He tells her that it is called post-concussion trauma and there is nothing to worry about. The doctor asks Mini whether their mother has come to visit Arya, to which Mini just keeps mum.

The doctor then advises Mini that Arya just needs to be loved and care for by a mother to help her recover soon. Later at home, Mini is then seen taking care of Arya like a mother. Just then, Saroj enters the room and starts showing her fake affection for Arya and starts brainwashing her against Mini. Saroj asks Mini to go to Arya's school to ask who actually hurt her. To this Arya replies that she and Gurleen were having an argument when she suddenly fell down after Gurleen pushed her. Saroj takes this opportunity to blame Mini as she thinks that Arya is learning all about bullying from her stepsister Mini. Saroj tells Arya that Mini used to fight a lot when she was a kid and that is why Babita wasn't able to handle her.

ALSO READ| Patiala Babes Written Update February 5: Neil Hugs Mini

Mini walks out of the room teary-eyed by Saroj's words and meets Biji and NB outside who ask her about Arya's health. Mini says that Arya is fine and is inside the room with Saroj. NB tells Mini that she doesn't like Saroj and she shouldn't let Arya be alone with Saroj. Meanwhile, Saroj keeps on brainwashing Arya against Mini, but Arya supports Mini. Seeing all this, NB enters the room with Biji and asks Saroj why she didn't visit Arya yesterday when she knew that she was in the hospital. To this Saroj says that she was at home taking care of her daughter. NB makes a point to Saroj by explaining why she shouldn't talk against Mini. She says that Mini was there at the hospital taking care of her little sister. The trio then have a war of words wherein Saroj belittles Mini but the other two support her.

ALSO READ| Patiala Babes Written Update February 4: Arya's Pulse Gets Back To Norma

Rate this adorable #BehenBonds on a scale of 1 to 10 and keep watching #PatialaBabes every Mon-Fri at 8:30 PM to witness their roller coaster journey @ashnoorkaur03 @KathaKottage @saurabhraajjain pic.twitter.com/hoEAfzwzpV — Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 7, 2020

ALSO READ| 'Patiala Babes' Written Update February 3: Arya Is Hospitalised

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.