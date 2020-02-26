'Patiala Babes' Written Update February 25: Neil Consoles Mini

Patiala Babes 25 February episode begins with Mini's grandfather feeling guilty about doubting her with whatever happened. Biji tells him that their kids need support and it's time to be with them. Mini on the other hand, after sharing her entire story with Neil is all shattered and tired. Neil tries to calm her down and pamper her. He gently wipes her tears and tells her that if there is anything else to share, then please move ahead with it. Mini hugs Neil tightly and tells him that she wants to forget her past.

Neil then makes some hot coffee for Mini and asks her to fall asleep. But Mini's heart is still stuck to the disgusting touch she experienced in the past. Mini then falls asleep on the couch, and Neil puts on a blanket on her. Neil gazes at Mini and falls asleep too.

The next morning, Mini gets a dream of falling in huge trouble as the trustee of Arya's school asks her to make a false statement. But as soon as the doorbell rings, she wakes up. She sees that her grandmother and grandfather have brought some sweets from the temple and then go to apologise Mini. A content Mini tells him to never do that as he is way too older than her. He goes on to express that no-one was aware of her hardships. Mini hugs him and things get back to normal.

Mini then shares her happiness with Neil and tells him that her grandfather has apologised. After that, Mini and Arya both leave for school and see that a new problem has come their way. Neha's father and the school trustee scolds Mini for involving the media in this. The trustee says he cannot let the school's reputation tarnish about such a ruckus.

The Patiala Babes 25 February episode comes to an end with Mini being forced to give a false statement. Mini then questions the trustee as to why he is threatening her, but all in vain. Everyone surrounds Mini and asks her to speak up for Keval.

