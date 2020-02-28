'Patiala Babes' Written Update | February 27: Neil Talks About His Feelings To Mini

The Patiala Babes February 27 episode begins with people in the vicinity telling Mini's grandfather that nothing can happen to his granddaughters when he is around. Mini encourages Arya to never get scared of such people in life, as the ones who are wrong, always get their punishments. Arya tells her that she is no more scared of anyone in the world now.

Mini then warns Keval to get out of the locality and never come back again. A drunk Keval cannot walk, and hence a few people try to help him. They also provoke him that the Patiala sisters have harassed him a lot, he needs to do something about it. Everyone in the house dozes off at peace.

The next morning, someone from the vicinity tells Neil about what happened in the night. A shocked Neil gushes to Mini's house and bombards her with a hundred questions. Neil asks Mini why she didn’t inform him that Keval had come over last night. Mini nervously tells him that it was a very small issue and she handled it.

Neil gets very emotional and expresses that he cares for her and Arya gets worried when such things happen. Neil also says that he cannot tolerate anyone treating her badly as he gets bothered and hurt.

Neil, later on, asks Mini that does he have rights to protect her, to which Mini tells her that he has the rights to everything. After some time, Preet and Bobby come to meet Mini and ask her about her health. Bobby speaks to his journalist friend and informs Mini that his friend has suggested that media pressure can make her case strong. On the other hand, Neil gets some ice creams for Arya.

Mini is curious to know about Bobby's plan and requests him to give his opinion. But Bobby notices that Neil takes Arya to the ice cream parlour. Preet feels sorry for Bobby who has been making an effort to win Mini's heart for a long time. They all try to find out a way to win the case and punish Keval for his deeds.

