'Patiala Babes' Written Update | February 28: Mini Breaks Down And Destroys The Decoration

Patiala Babes written update for February 28, 2020

Patiala Babes started with Mini stating that with the help of Arya, the culprit could be punished. Mini also asked Arya to stay strong and answer all the questions confidently. The Principal and a few committee members waited for Arya when Mini entered there along with her. One of the committee members, Kavitha asked them to sit.

Kavitha asked Arya a few questions and offered her a cookie while asking her about her hobbies. Arya replied saying Mini was her 'Veer Balika' and told Kavitha her hobbies. She then asked her what frightened her or made her afraid in general. Arya responded saying that she was afraid of ghosts and darkness. Kavitha went on asking a question and Mini asked them to stop because she was scaring her. The Principal told Mini that it was necessary.

The Principal further said that Neha’s parents told them that nothing had happened. Kavitha said that kids never lie and also said it could be Arya’s imagination. She asked Mini about her family environment and Mini said that they lost their parents. She later asked when Arya fell down what happened there, on that day. Arya said Keval uncle was taking Neha to the bathroom while Neha was crying while Mini scolded them for scaring Arya.

Kavitha then furiously said that she could not ask questions if Mini kept interrupting her. Mini blamed them for tweaking Arya’s answers while the Principal asked Mini to leave the room. However, Arya asked Mini to not leave her, but Mini asked her to be strong and tell the truth while she left the room.

Mini saw the news reporters outside the school and got shocked seeing them. She called Neil and informed him that Arya was alone with them and they asked her to leave the room. Neil said that Arya was smart enough to handle the questions so she did not need not to worry and said that everyone was on her side.

Everyone kept on asking questions continuously so Arya told whatever happened that day and ran towards Mini. Mini took Arya along with her. Meanwhile, the reporters asked Mini to give a statement but she left from there without saying anything while the Principal stated that Keval was innocent.

Reporters asked him that were those two girls lying, to which Kavitha replied saying Arya would have imagined it because recently she lost her parents and that was why she was depressed mentally. Mini’s family, on the other hand, celebrated and cheered for Arya while they waited for her. Mini reached home and destroyed everything while her family tried to console her, but she eventually broke down.

