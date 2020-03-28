Patiala Babes Written Update For March 27, 2020: Mini Makes A Promise To Neil

The Patiala Babes March 27 episode begins with Mini staring at Imarti’s bangles thinking about the day when the bangle man offered her free bangles and also describing Imarti’s love for bangles. Mini soon tells Imarti that these are these were the same bangles that she saw that day. NB, on the other hand, says that Babita has waited for a long time thinking that HS will give Imarti her right, but unfortunately, he never did.

Patiala Babes written update for March 27

In the next scene, Neil gets emotional and asks Kia if she misses him and also asks if she would want to have ice cream. Kia starts to feel uneasy. Isha then taunts him and tells him that he will never understand Kia and also tells him that Mini has arrived. Neil starts to get nervous and locks the door. Isha bursts into laughter and continues taunting him.

Minnie finally enters the house with NB. Isha calls out to her and greets her with a warm welcome. Isha also asks Mini why she called her. Mini explains to her saying that it was not her, it was her grandmother who called her. She said that her grandmother does not like to see anyone getting separated therefore she called to sort out the differences between the two.

Mini goes on to praise her grandmother, telling Isha that she has a forgiving heart and she also wanted Isha to forgive Neil and give him another chance. She then holds Neil’s hand and promises that she will be by his side and will see Isha in court.

Mini also emphasises that Isha will not get Neil’s parents' house nor the jewellery. She also said that she will make sure that Isha cannot stop Neil from meeting his daughter, and even if it happens she will not allow the court to take the father’s right. The episode ends with Mini asking Neil to make the best pastries in town and they both indulge in a fun banter.

