'Patiala Babes' Written Update | March 19: Mini Pretends To Be Happy

The Patiala Babes March 19 episode begins with Mini thinking about Neil and crying. She reminisces all the moments she shared with him and thinks of how mad she was for falling in love with him. She thinks why is it hurting her so much when they were not even committed. Mini sheds tears in her room.

Patiala Babes written update March 19 episode

Neil, on the other hand, also sobs and feels helpless. But an angry NB comes to him and tells him that she will never forgive him for breaking Mini's heart. She also expresses that he has broken her in a way, that she will take a lot of time to get over everything she came across. NB returns the letter to Neil and also tells him that he knew that Mini was in love, then why didn't he stop her. NB warns him to keep away from her and let her move on in life. She joins hands and pleads him to go back to his house forever.

Next day morning, Neil and Arya have breakfast together. Neil asks Rani and Arya about Mini's whereabouts. Mini acts all and cool happy as if nothing has happened. She ignores Neil and continues with her work out. She asks him to leave her alone and then Neil informs her that he is leaving Patiala Babes and he will resign today. Mini asks him to follow the contract, and as a friend, asks him to not leave.

In the upcoming episode of Patiala Babes, fans will get a glimpse of how Mini again goes to Neil's room and asks him about everything that he has been going through. But Neil has NB's words on his head and ignores her. Mini asks him to trust her and requests him to pour all his feelings. But Neil is helpless.

