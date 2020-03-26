'Patiala Babes' Written Update | March 25: Mini Comforts A Broken Neil

The Patiala Babes March 25 episode begins with Mini trying to console Neil and being there for him during his tough time. She is all shattered to know about Neil's heart-breaking past. Mini also gives him a foot massage to let him calm himself down. Mini tries every possible way to be there for him as she knows his mind is terribly disturbed by narrating the entire past to her.

Patiala Babes written update March 25 episode

After consoling Neil, Mini tries to go back to her own room, but Neil stops her and asks her to stay longer. Mini thinks it is not right to leave Neil, while he is still not ok. She accepts Neil's request and stays back for him. The duo reminisces the time they spent together, and also shares a warm hug. Neil then asks her if she has any complaints now, to which Mini doesn't respond, but further asks if he misses Kiya. Then Neil expresses that he is a father, and how he feels about staying away from his daughter is something he can't explain in words. Neil then dozes off, holding Mini's hand in his room.

Also Read | 'Patiala Babes' Written Update | March 23: Neil Shares His Past With Mini'

Mini then thinks about her past and breaks down. She remembers her Babes and everything that her family went through. She remembers how she used to always be angry at her father. In the morning, Neil goes to the restaurant and gets busy doing his work. Later, he gets informed that he has a visitor. He notices that it's Kiya and Isha.

Also Read | 'Patiala Babes' Written Update | March 20: Mini Asks Neil To Open Up To Her

Neil gets shocked to see Isha and also loses his cool. Mini, who is watching all of this, also gets angry. She then asks NB why she allowed Isha to walk in. But Neil once again falls weak, seeing his daughter. He also feels sad about the fact that his daughter does not know who he is. Moreover, has Isha come with a new plan to destroy Neil's life in Patiala?

Also Read | 'Patiala Babes' Written Update | March 19: Mini Pretends To Be Happy

Also Read | 'Patiala Babes' Written Update | March 18: Mini Is All Broken After Knowing Neil's Past

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.