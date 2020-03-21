'Patiala Babes' Written Update | March 20: Mini Asks Neil To Open Up To Her

The Patiala Babes March 20 episode begins with Mini behaving inappropriately with Neil. As soon as Neil talks about resigning from Patiala Babes, Mini tells him that she can't interfere in his personal life. She also gives him a suggestion of giving away custody to his wife and daughter. Neil understands that Mini is not in the right state of mind, and does not know what she actually wants to talk about.

A sad Neil has everything that NB has told him on his head. The moment his milkman comes to deliver the milk, he opens up to him and expresses what he's going through. The milkman advises Neil to do whatever his heart feels. Neil tells him that he knows he has hurt her deeply, but he was helpless too. To which, the milkman exclaims to be straight forward and behave normally with her.

At the restaurant, Mini opens up to Bobby. The latter asks Mini to not judge him over his past. He explains Mini that she should not behave like this with Neil. Bobby also tells her that there might be a situation, wherein Neil is feeling helpless for now and needs some support. Then Mini ponders about it and decides to be there for Neil. In the night, she goes to Neil's room and asks him to open up about everything. But Neil has NB's words on his head and does not react to Mini's gestures.

The Patiala Babes March 20 episode comes to an end when Neil tells Mini that he trusts her completely. He goes on to narrate the incident about his parent's death. He tells her that he was shaken by their untimely death and was in need of emotional support. Neil expresses that he met his ex-wife during a traumatic stage in his life, and believed that she would complete the void in his broken life. But with time, when things turned topsy turvy for them, he didn't realize. And now, she has trapped him in her vicious plan by keeping him away from his daughter, says Neil.

