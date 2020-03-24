'Patiala Babes' Written Update | March 23: Neil Shares His Past With Mini

The Patiala Babes 23 March episode begins with Neil telling Mini that at one point in life he was desperate to get along, and hence he got married to Isha. They did a court marriage and then he brought Isha to his house, where all his memories resided. Neil says Isha hailed from a rich family, so he worked super-hard to keep her happy. But her desires were way beyond his capacity. One day he arranged a house party, and she got drunk and spent time with his best friend Ritvik, said Neil.

Mini tells Neil she can understand as she saw the same problem with her babes. Neil continues to tell her that Isha is a male attention seeker and was seeking Ritvik’s attention then. And slowly they started fighting and things were ruined. Later Isha got pregnant and soon a baby girl was born but still, she continued with her alcoholism and her affair with Ritvik.

Mini asks Neil what happened next. Neil expressed that she cheated on him repeatedly and he found Isha and Ritvik one day on his bed, and then he decided that it's over from his end. She used to not even take proper care of their daughter too. There was a time when his baby was crying and crying, and she was fast asleep, all drunk. But his ego has shot up since the day he saw them on the bed, as even he had an ego, he was just 23 at that time. In anger, he broke a glass and Isha filed a police complaint against him.

Neil continues that Isha filed a complaint against him and sought police protection for her and his daughter against him. As per the rules, he could not throw Isha and the child out of the house, hence he gave away his most prestigious house to them and left for Patiala to find a job for himself. He bursts into tears and expresses that he feels sick about the fact that he has not been with or seen his daughter ever since then.

