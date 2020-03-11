'Patiala Babes' Written Update | March 10: Is Mini In Love With Neil?

The Patiala Babes March 10 episode begins with Arya taunting Mini that she is missing Neil. Then a shy Mini warns her to shut up. Rani looks at Mini and tells her that Neil has gone to Delhi and also has left a letter for her. Everybody gets eager to know what is written in the letter for Mini who angrily says there is nothing secret in it and pulling out the letter from behind the pillow, she says they can read it.

Patiala Babes written update March 10 episode

Later, Mini and Preet apply a face pack and lay down on the bed while sharing fun anecdotes about each other's life. Preet then teases Mini and also taunts her about Neil. They both share some happy moments and rejoice.

Meanwhile, Khatri sits outside Kammo’s parlour and yells at the customers, telling them that the parlour is shut. He asks Kammo whether or not she will not speak to him. Kammo says she will not talk to him until he accepts all his mistakes. He also tells her that Mini has been brushing her thoughts. Kammo later asks for a divorce and tells him that she has her own work and is standing on her own feet. She doesn't need his help.

The Patiala Babes March 10 episode comes to an end with Preet and Mini's fun banter. Preet tells Mini that she is in one-sided love. While cleaning Mini's cupboard, they come across a locket that has her parent's picture on it. Preet keeps forwarding Mini to go and express her feelings to Neil.

After some time, Mini spends some me-time and listens to songs. Arya comes from behind and tells her that she is definitely missing Neil. A happy Mini tickles her. The duo then hear news about a car accident and gets very tensed thinking its Neil's car that has met with an accident.The doorbell rings and it is Neil who walks in saying he is back. Arya gushes to hug him, while Mini, on the other hand, feels content that he is all safe and sound.

