'Patiala Babes' Written Update March 6, 2020: Mini Is Hailed As A 'hero'

The Patiala Babes March 6 episode begins with the school trustee informing media that if Mini and her gang are going to continue the protest, it can affect a poor salaried person's job. He then says that if Keval loses his job, then his family and children will be on the road. All the media reporters bombard Keval's wife and ask her questions.

Mini goes to talk to Keval's wife and tells her that her husband has harassed little kids in the school. Keval tells his wife to not get trapped in Mini's words, but Mini adamantly tells her that the truth is soon going to be out. Mini expresses that she hails from a middle-class family and she has been doing a lot to send Arya to a good school. So if Keval is going to be a part of this school, then it is completely unsafe for Arya and all the other kids to attend the school.

Patiala Babes written update March 6 episode

After this, Keval's wife makes a shocking revelation and tells everyone that even before, he has touched children inappropriately. She informs everyone that he should be arrested and must be punished for his deeds. A happy Mini expressed gaiety and thanks Keval's wife for showing bravery and courage.

'Patiala Babes' written update | March 5: Neil asks Mini to forgive Babita

Mini then taunts Vinita, to which Vinita's husband threatens her that she will lose everything if she opens her mouth. But still, a bold Vinita comes up to speak for her child. Vinita tells the media that she is Neha's mother, with whom Keval had misbehaved.

Vinita also informs everyone that she made a false statement under the trustee's pressure. Now she is all set to file an FIR against Keval at the police station.

'Patiala Babes' written update | March 4: Mini calls Neil her 'soulmate'

Mini bluntly slams the school's trustee and tells him that she is the woman of her words, and she does what she says. They all continue with their protest and the school trustee is left all shocked. Mini then is all over the news and becomes a 'hero' for showing bravery against such powerful people. At home, everyone in the family proudly congratulates her and also tell Mini that she has made them super proud.

'Patiala Babes' written update | March 3: Mini asks Vinita to speak up for Neha

The Patiala Babes March 6 episode comes to an end when Mini hunts for Arya and Neil. As soon as she walks into the room, she notices that Arya and Neil have decorated the entire room for her. Soon she misses her step and falls into Neil's arms. The duo shares a cute moment. Arya is exuberated on seeing Mini and runs to hug her. They all celebrate Mini's success.

'Patiala Babes' written update | March 2: Mini's family has a break down

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.