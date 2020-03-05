'Patiala Babes' Written Update | March 4: Mini Calls Neil Her 'soulmate'

The Patiala Babes March 4 episode begins with Kammo crying in front of NB. Kammo informs that Mini has rejected her monetary help and explains the whole story to her. Mini overhears the entire story from her balcony. Kammo requests NB and Biji to somehow convince Mini to accept the money from her. NB then calls Mini and the latter hears Kammo's entire story. Mini then realises that Kammo was not wrong after Kammo narrates her horrifying past incident to the entire family.

Kammo also shares a story about having many boyfriends in the past. Due to the circumstances in her house, she escaped with many guys. Moreover, she also planned to get married to a guy, whom she was in love with. But one fine day, her parents came to know about her whereabouts and locked her up in the room. They got her married to a rich man then.

In the evening, Mini walks up to Neil while he is busy reading a novel. She sits next to him and offers him some coffee. Mini describes Kammo’s story to him and also tells him how she has been feeling about it. She calls Neil her soulmate and cherishes his silence. Neil tweaks Mini by telling her he is talking to someone special. A jealous Mini angrily walks away.

In the later part of the episode, Bobby informs Mini that the students' parents do not want to support them as they fear their children will be cornered. Mini tells them to start a campaign and spread awareness. Neil, Bobby, and Preet agree to her and join hands. Mini pinders that Neha’s mother should be the first person to agree to them.

At night, Vinita gets Mini’s message and her husband asks her who is calling her at this time. Vinita asks him to sleep and then opens Mini’s voice messages. Mini tells Vinita that many girls like her have been abused at some point in their life and they need to stand against it. In the morning, Vinita's husband checks all the messages and lashes out at Vinita.

