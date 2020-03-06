'Patiala Babes' Written Update | March 5: Neil Asks Mini To Forgive Babita

The Patiala Babes March 5 episode begins with Mini reminiscing her memories with Babita. Neil walks up to her and asks her why she is awake. Neil tells her to not worry about anything and also expresses that things cannot change overnight, but it will all happen soon. Mini tells Neil that she wishes every mother in the world to be very strong, unlike people in her family, who are still regretting their horrifying past.

Mini keeps thinking that why Babita was so weak and why she not open up and speak when it was needed. Neil asks her to just forgive her and forget everything. Mini tells Neil that she thought she had forgotten everything, but it all keeps mirroring her every day. She also exclaim that she could see her Babes in Vinita when she first time went to meet the latter. Mini says she loves Neha a lot, but cannot take a stand for her.

In the next part, Mini with her supporters' goes outside Arya's school and begins the protest. The trustee walks up to her and tells her that she is making a big mistake and this can affect her sister’s future. Mini challenges him that soon Arya will be back to school with pride. She also states that she will not back out before Keval is punished. She then bluntly tells the trustee that she can not wait for the day when Arya will be back in school and he could be out. He asks the security to get them all out of the premises, but even the former does not listen to him. She continues to chanting her slogans with the supporters.

At home, Biji doesn’t let anyone switch on the TV. Arya tells Neil that Mini is fighting alone, he should have gone to support her. On the other hand, Mini again asks Vinita to join hands and voice their opinions. Vinita stammers and gets nervous. Mini tells her to prove her mettle and show some courage for her daughter. Again, Vinita's husband bounces into them and tells her that their relationship will be over if she joins hands with Mini. Vinita apologises to Mini then.

The Patiala Babes March 5 episode comes to end when the trustee addresses media that Keval is a poor peon who is being tortured by Mini and her gang. Arya then calls up Bobby and asks her if Mini is fine. Boddy asks them to not worry about anything. The trustee calls Keval’s wife and his small children and says they will suffer because of Mini’s wrong protest. Mini then warns him to stop his unnecessary drama and continues to protest.

