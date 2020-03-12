'Patiala Babes' Written Update | March 11: Neil Gifts Mini A Ring

The Patiala Babes March 11 episode begins with Neil explaining Mini about how his phone became dead while he got stuck in the traffic. Arya tells him that they thought he was in danger, but Neil tells them to not worry about him and that he is always there with them. Neil then shows Arya a new hairband he got for her from Delhi. He also showcased the other gifts he brought for the rest of the family members. Arya questions him that why he did not bring anything for Mini, then Neil funnily tells her that he has forgotten Mini's gift.

Mini then explains to Neil that she got very tensed on hearing the accident news. Neil holds Mini's hands and tells her that he wants to talk something important. Mini expresses her fear and tells Neil that she was almost dead when she thought he was in danger. She exclaims that she does not want to lose the people she loves. An emotional Neil feels broken and sad.

The next morning, Neil takes milk from the milkman and tells him that he is in love. He then tells him that it is time to express his feelings for Mini. Neil finally gifts Mini the foot rings and expresses that he wants to confess something about his past. But when he tries to open up, Khatri comes to their house and starts talking wrong things about Mini and her family. Neil gets pretty angry and tells him not to test his patience. But a reluctant Khatri shows no signs of fear.

Kammo exclaims her happiness to Mini and the entire family and tells them that she feels good to be independent and free. Moreover, she even says that sometimes she feels bad for Khatri, but he totally deserves it. Everyone rejoices Kammo's freedom and happiness.

The Patiala Babes March 11 episode comes to an end with a conversation between Khatri and the police officer. Khatri gets scared thinking about what if he goes to the jail for 7 years. On the other hand, Mini tells Kammo that Khatri has too much attitude and he is not going to bow down in front of everyone. She adds, he might still continue to behave oddly with Kammo. But Kammo tells Mini to not worry.

