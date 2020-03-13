'Patiala Babes' Written Update | March 12: Arya Asks Neil To Write A Letter For Mini

The Patiala Babes March 12 episode begins with Arya asking Rani where Mini is, to which Rani tells her that she is all day busy serving for God. Rani tells Arya that she has gone out with Preet. Then Arya questions about Neil. Rani tells her about what happened last night and how he punched Khatri while taking Mini's side.

Arya goes to Neil's room where she finds him busy reading about massage. She notices where he has got hurt while saving Mini and then extends his hand and ties a bandage on his hand. She says Mini was supposed to tie it for him, but she is very dumb. Arya also tells Neil that she is worried about how will she find the right guy.

Arya tells Neil that he and Mini are doing everything wrong. They just go away without informing her about anything. Neil tells her that Mini doesn't have any time for him and moreover she is too busy. He also tells Arya every time he goes to talk to her, it is either Preet or Khatri, who comes in his way and then everything comes to a standstill. On the other hand, Preet is very eager to know about what is cooking between Neil and Mini.

Preet asks Mini why her love story has not moved ahead. Mini happily shows Preet the toe rings Neil gifted her and feels shy. On the other hand, Arya gives a pen and paper to Neil and asks him to write down his feelings and also talk about his past, explaining everything very clearly to Mini.

The Patiala Babes March 12 episode comes to an end with NB informs Mini that Biji’s sister has passed away, leaving Mini shocked. NB says she was five years older than Biji and saw the journey of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow and has also lived her life to the fullest. Mini tells her that she is not liking how she has been narrating a death incident. NB tells her that death and life are in no one's hands, it is all about destiny.

