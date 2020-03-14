'Patiala Babes' Written Update | March 13, 2020: Mini Has A Heart To Heart Talk With Bobby

Patiala Babes March 13 episode begins with people in the house doing Holi preparations. Neil was seen getting happy as Mini’s friends were going to come home to play Holi. Neil was also seen getting tensed about the same. However, Mini was enthusiastic and all over the place to play Holi. She challenged everyone to put colours on her and everyone was running behind her to apply colours on her.

Patiala Babes Written Update March 13, 2020

Neil was running behind Mini who was trying to hide as she dogged Preeti, Bobby and Rani. Bobby, on the other hand, was seen getting jealous to see Neil and Mini together. Meanwhile, Neil and Mini can be seen getting very close to each other. Mini then came down to celebrate Holi but Arya and Preeti were seen pulling her leg.

Neil also was teased by Arya and Preeti as both were seen blushing. Later, Mini has a heart to heart conversation with Bobby. Bobby explained to her that he loves her a lot. He confessed his feelings about her. Mini replied to him saying that he never allowed anyone to enter his heart. She also advised Bobby to let someone enter his heart only then he will be able to find out the true love of his life.

Later, all the family members and friends assembled together to play antakshari. There were two teams one consisted only boys and the other only girls. Everyone was seen singing songs and expressing their feelings through the lyrics of the song. Neil was seen looking at Mini with a lot of affecting and love. He also sang a romantic song for her. Will Mini admit her feelings for Neil? Stay tuned for further updates about Patiala Babes.

