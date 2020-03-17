'Patiala Babes' Written Update | March 16: Mini And Neil Are Off To Delhi

The Patiala Babes March 16 episode begins with Mini and her entire family enjoying the Holi festivities. Mini and Neil initiate the Antakshari game and everyone looks happy. Both sing love songs for each other and Bobby feels sad looking at their blooming love.

Mini imagines romancing Neil and drifts into her own la-la-land. Preet wakes her up and tells Mini that Neil did not even say 'I love you' and just left like that. Mini wakes up and returns to her room. She still keeps thinking about her and Neil's conversation and how he gifted those pretty toe rings to her.

Mini rushes to meet Neil in his room and tricks him. Neil asks her if she has read the letter he penned down for her. Neil tells her that she should come along with him to Delhi to know some major things about his past. Mini angrily asks him what is going on in his life, and there's something that he is hiding from her.

Neil asks Mini to trust him and join him for Delhi. NB bumps into them and asks them where they are going. NB asks Mini to not go as her grandparents are not here, also Arya will be left alone. But Mini and Neil are firm with their decision of going to Delhi. Moreover, on the way, she dozes off on Neil's shoulder.

The Patiala Babes March 16 episode ends with Neil waking Mini up and introducing her to the 'Oberoi' bungalow. The maid opens the door and they walk in. Mini asks Neil if that is his house and also asks if he has brought her here to introduce her to his family. He further introduces her to two lawyers who are discussing some property issues and asking Neil if he brought property papers. Neil gives them the papers and sits with them. He orders the maid to make something for Mini. On the other hand, Neil's letter falls in NB's hand.

