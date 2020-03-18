'Patiala Babes' Written Update | March 17: Mini Learns A Bitter Truth

The Patiala Babes March 17 episode begins with Neil getting all busy sorting out the property dispute with lawyers, while Mini, on the other hand, walks through the house and spots Neil’s family photos. She then sees Neil's pictures with a woman and the lawyer announces that she is Mrs. Neil Oberoi. Mini is all shocked.

Mini is totally in a shock hearing this and looks at Neil reminding how she told him that she trusts him blindly. Neil holds Mini's hand and introduces her to his ex-wife Nisha and says that Nisha and his story is nothing but a bitter past. The lawyer interrupts Neil and Nisha's fight and tells them that it is high time this needs to end. He also reveals that the divorce matter has been taking place for five years now.

A shocked Mini is left startled listening to all this. Neil consoles her and tells her that it will all be fine soon and he is here to just get rid of his woman. When Neil brings Mini with him on the table, Nisha taunts him by saying that she thinks it is a personal matter and she doesn't need any outsiders. Mini gets up, but Neil holds her hand and makes her sit.

After making settlements, the lawyer asks Neil about Kia. As soon as he takes his name, Kia walks to Nisha and hugs her. Neil is emotionally broken on seeing his daughter. The lawyer states that if he giving away the custody to Nisha, then he cannot meet her till she turns 18. After hearing all this, Neil asks the lawyers for some more time to think.

The Patiala Babes March 17 episode ends with Mini asking Neil to go back to Patiala, but Mini tells him that this is his house then why does he want to stay there. She asks him to go back. Biji calls NB who informs her that Mini has gone to Delhi with Neil even after she warned her not to. Mini gets into the taxi with Neil and informs her family that she is fine and she will be home in the night. NB then picks up the letter Neil gave Mini and reads it. Moreover, Mini distances herself from Neil.

