Pavitra Punia & Paras Chhabra's Topsy-turvy Relationship; Here's When They Made Headlines

Paras and Pavitra are one of the most popular couples of Indian television industry whose fans witnessed their complicated topsy-turvy relationship with them commenting a lot about each other post their break up. Actor and model Paras Chhabra also opened about his relationship with Pavitra Punia when she entered a reality tv show a while ago. Read further ahead to know the entire story of Paras and Pavitra’s relationship.

Paras and Pavitra's topsy-turvy relationship

Paras and Pavitra first met during a reality show called Splitsvilla and began dating thereafter. They soon made their relationship official, but it didn't take much time for them to split up on a terrible note. After they broke up, they began bad-mouthing each other in their random interviews. According to Paras Chhabra’s interview with IWM Buzz, he opened about his relationship with Pavitra Punia and commented on how she once spoke in a reality show that Paras was her biggest mistake as she was married and shouldn’t be dating him. He also stated how she cheated on him and did not disclose that she was married and then recalled how once she admitted in a reality show that she was married while dating Paras contradicting what she had said earlier in her interviews. According to the reports by Her Zindagi, Paras even added how Pavitra Punia’s husband once messaged him and said that they could date each other only after she is divorced. This was the time when Paras came to know about the explosive truth behind Pavitra and parted ways later. Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Mahira also spoke about Paras and Pavitra slammed her on social media.

Pavitra Punia, on the other hand, talked about him in an interview with Pinkvilla stating how it pissed her off when she was addressed as Paras’ ex while he should have been addressed as ‘Pavitra Punia’s ex’. She then accused Chhabra of living off her money.

Pavitra Punia and Ejaz Khan are now making headlines as they were recently seen together in a reality show. As Pavitra got eliminated from the show, the fans must be speculating whether Pavitra Punia and Ejaz Khan will take their relationship further after Ejaz Khan exits the reality show.

Image Source- Paras Chhabra and Pavitra Punia Instagram

