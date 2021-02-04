Who Is Vikkstar's Girlfriend? Find Out About The Youtuber's Relationship Status

Popular Youtuber and Gamer Vikkstar have been in the news recently, for quitting Warzone, the Call of Duty game. Although he is a public figure, he keeps his life mostly private. His fans have been wanting to know for a long if/who he is in a relationship with. Read on to find out who is Vikkstars's girlfriend.

Vikkstar's Girlfriend

Vikkstar is very popular on Youtube and has a loyal fan following. He has over 7 million Youtube subscribers on his channel. Even after being so popular, Vikkstar likes to keep the details of his personal life, private. Fans have for long wanted to know about Vikkstar's girlfriend. So he decided to upload a video to make people aware of his relationship status and his girlfriend. Even his Instagram has a few photos of the couple. You can take a look below.

In his most recent picture on Vikkstar's Instagram with his girlfriend, they can be seen together taking a selfie with the caption, "Low quality photo, high quality couple.” While he confirmed in the youtube video that he has a girlfriend, he is yet to reveal her identity. Even though she appears on his Instagram, he hasn't tagged her in any of his photos and fans have no idea what her real identity is.

Once a fan asked him why his girlfriend doesn't show up in any of his Youtube videos and he answered, "Well the simple answer is, she doesn’t want to be. She’s not really interested in having lots of followers.” He also says this in the new video, “I quite like it as well because I like that there’s some part of me that isn’t on YouTube.”

Why did Vikkstar Quit Call of Duty?

Vikkstar recently came out with a video on Youtube about quitting Call of Duty Warzone. He claims he quit the game because he claims the game is "saturated with hackers". This is what he had to say about the game, "it is in the worst state it has ever been” and that “this needs to be fixed otherwise it truly will be the death of the game.” His Youtube video on the Warzone issue has gathered over 1.4 million views.

