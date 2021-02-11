Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia make relationship Instagram official; love pours for '#PaviJaz'

It’s official! Bigg Boss 14 stars Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have confirmed their relationship on Instagram and excited their fans by expressing love for each other. Their first picture from outside the Big Boss house also delighted the celebrities of the entertainment industry.

Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia make relationship official

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s loved-up moments had been among the highlights of their time together on the reality show. As the duo came out of the house, this camaraderie was continued.

On Wednesday, Eijaz Khan posted a picture with the former Splitsvilla star, as they held each other affectionately. Along with the picture, the former also used the term '#Pavijaz' which had become popularly used by their fans.

Pavitra reacted to the pic by sending her ‘pyaar' (love).

Celebrities like Flora Saini and Ada Khan expressed their happiness for the couple and called them ‘beautiful.’

Even their fans showered love on Eijaz and Pavitra, calling them ‘adorable couple’ and more.

Their first picture on Instagram was after they were clicked by the paparazzi a few days ago. Their love-filled poses was enjoyed by their fans.

As per reports, the duo is also contemplating wedding this year.

Eijaz-Pavitra on professional front

Eijaz Khan was among the strong contestants and had quit Bigg Boss due to his professional commitments after over 100 days. He was recently snapped on the sets of the shooting of his movie. Pavtira has returned with her character of an antagonist Timnasa in Baalveer Returns.

