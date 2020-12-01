Who Is Hotelier Sumit Maheshwari Who Claims To Be Pavitra Punia's Husband

Hotelier Sumit Maheshwari has been in the headlines since the past couple of days. He has claimed that TV actor Pavitra Punia is still married to him. The shocking revelation has taken the internet by storm. As he made the surprising revelation on record, a lot of people have been thinking about who is Sumit Maheshwari and his net worth. For all the people who are curious to know about Sumit Maheshwari, here are the details about him.

Who is Sumit Maheshwari?

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sumit Maheshwari is a hotelier and businessman by profession. In his explosive interview with Fifafooz, he shared that he has been working for Aamby Valley City for almost 13 years and he is a hotelier. He further revealed that he is currently doing his own business in the hospitality sector. Hotelier Sumit Maheshwari met Pavitra Punia in the Aamby Valley itself while she was on a Reiki course. It is also said that it was love at first sight for both of them. A common friend played the role of cupid for Pavitra Punia and Sumit Maheshwari.

According to the report, Pavitra Punia and Sumit Maheshwari got engaged in 2015. There has been not much information available about Sumit Maheshwari's net worth and other details about his life. it looks like he has managed to keep his personal life away from the public eye. Hotelier Sumit Maheshwari seems to be less active on his social media as his Instagram account is also private. A Twitter account that looks like his has several pictures with Pavitra Punia. Here is a look at some of the pictures of hotelier Sumit Maheshwari with Pavitra Punia.

Pavitra Punia and Sumit Maheshwari

Yesterday! Feel so blessed! How was Holi for you all? pic.twitter.com/DJ0U3vTo0m — Pavitrra Punia (@pavitrapunia) March 25, 2016

Sumit Maheshwari's video interview

Sumit Maheshwari's video interview has made several shocking revelations about Pavitra Punia. He claimed that he is married to a TV actor. He also accused Pavitra of extramarital affairs and went on to say that she has cheated on him four times. Talking about the guys that she has cheated him with he named Paras Chhabra, Pratik Sehajpal, another guy who is not from the entertainment industry, and Eijaz Khan. Sumit in his video interview said that when he found about Pavitra and Paras’ relationship he had texted Paras. Sumit told Paras that he can be in a relationship with her but told him to wait till they get a divorce.

