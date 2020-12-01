'Pavitra Punia Is My Wife And Cheated On Me Four Times', Claims Hotelier Sumit Maheshwari

TV actor Pavitra Punia has been making the headlines for quite some time now. The TV actor has found herself in a controversy regarding her marriage. A hotelier named Sumit Maheshwari has claimed that he is married to the TV actor Pavitra Punia. Sumit Maheshwari recently went on record and made this surprising claim. He also went on to say that Pavitra Punia has cheated on him four times. For all the people who are curious to know about hotelier Sumit Maheshwari and Pavitra Punia's marriage here is a look at what he had to say about it.

Hotelier Sumit Maheshwari and Pavitra Punia: Is Pavitra Punia married?

In an interview with Youtube channel Fifafooz, Sumit Maheshwari made these shocking revelations. He claimed that he and Pavitra Punia are still married but the actor has never acknowledged their marriage. Sumit Maheshwari further added that she had not disclosed their marriage yet, and she will be able to give reasons as he does not know them. He also accused Pavitra Punia of extramarital affairs. In his interview, Sumit Maheshwari revealed that Pavitra Punia has cheated on him four times. Talking about the guys that she has cheated him with the named Paras Chhabra, Pratik Sehajpal, another guy who is not from the entertainment industry and Eijaz Khan.

Sumit said that when he found about Pavitra and Paras’ relationship he had texted Paras. Sumit told Paras that he can be in a relationship with her but told him to wait till they get a divorce. He also claimed that his family is involved in this and he still has a tattoo of her on his hand as nothing has changed from his side. In an earlier interview with ETimes, Paras Chhabra had shared that it was alarming to know all of this when Pavitra’s husband told him that they can continue their relationship but only after his divorce. He also added that he got to know several shocking revelations about her later.

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan

According to a report by News18, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan share a good bond. The duo has also confessed about liking each other Eijaz had also mentioned that he would make Pavitra meet his father as he has liked a girl after a long time. Addressing Pavitra Punia’s bond with Eijaz, Sumit shared that his family is hurt by her actions and she will be free to do as she likes after his divorce with Pavitra.

Image Credits: Pavitra_Punia FC Twitter

