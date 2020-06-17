Pavitra Rishta's Karan Recalls Memories With Sushant: 'I Apologise For Letting You Go'

Actor Karan Veer Mehra, who was a part of Pavitra Rishta, shared a slew of pictures with co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Karan Veer Mehra also penned a lengthy note as he recalled his memories with Sushant.

Karan Veer Mehra shared that he and Sushant Singh Rajput shared a funny rapport. Karan, through the post, revealed that Sushant held his hand and pulled him right out of a hole when he was at his lowest in life, both personally and professionally. Karan said that the Chhichhore actor would sit with him for hours and plan his next move, next day and next moment. "But what really really hurts the most is when he needed someone, I couldn’t be there, for which I will never be able to forgive myself," Karan wrote.

Pavitra Rishta actor Karan wrote that with folded hands he looks up in the sky and apologises for letting Sushant down. He added, "I Apologise for letting you down, for letting you go, for letting you do this." Karan Veer Mehra wrote that it's said that if you remember all the good and happy memories of the person who left, his journey becomes easier and simpler. Karan added, "And if I knew this person half as much as I did, I’d know he never liked it easier and simpler." Talking more about Sushant Singh Rajput's traits, Pavitra Rishta co-star, Karan penned that Sushant never did something he didn’t want to do and that he never went to someplace he didn’t want to go to.

Karan Veer Mehra shared how they enjoyed birthdays, New Years, Christmas, Diwali and Eid. Karan also penned that crashing at each other’s pad after a hard party was a common thing between them. But recalling an 'astonishing' trait about Sushant, Karan Veer Mehra wrote that while the rest of the gang slept through the day, Sushant would wake up in a few hours and start his work. Mehra added that Rajput would prep for his next film or read a script or simply work on his craft.

Here's Karan Veer Mehra's post

Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away at the age of 34, had become a household name for playing the role of Manav in the popular daily soap titled Pavitra Rishta. The serial went on for six years and was very well received by fans. However, he made an exit from the show in the year 2011.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, June 14, 2020. However, the cops have not recovered any suicide note from his place. Sushant's funeral took place at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium in presence of his father and family members. The funeral was attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Kapoor with his wife among others.

