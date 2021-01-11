Pinku In TMKOC: Who Are The On-screen Parents Of This Character From The Popular Show?

The mystery surrounding Pinku in TMKOC has been around for a long time since he first appeared on the show. Through the show's spectacular run over the years, the parents of Pinku have never been revealed. During one of the recent episodes, Pinku in TMKOC tries to convince his friends that one of his maids and cook are his parents. However, Tapusena eventually finds out about his lie and thus his parents never get revealed in that episode.

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Quiz: Can You Answer All The Questions?

Who are the on-screen parents of Pinku from TMKOC?

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Written Update January 7: Did Popatlal Get Married?

Azhar Shaikh, who plays the role of Pinku in TMKOC, has appeared in a number of episodes with the Tapusena. He has been a beloved character on the show and has his share of mystery around him surrounding the origin of his parents. While each child from the Tapusena is known for their parents' antics and quirky nature, Pinku stayed away from this due to his parents never being revealed. However soon the parents of Pinku will be revealed on the show. According to an exclusive by Telly Chakkar, Azhar Shaikh as Pinku will soon be meeting his on-screen parents on the show. This development comes in after the whole fiasco when Pinku hired his maid and cook to pretend to be his parents. He was quiet sad after his ruse was caught by the Tapusena. Hurt by his own actions, he decides to leave the country only to be stopped by the Tapusena. During this episode, Bapuji announces that he will be adopting Pinku.

Also Read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Dilip Joshi Shows Side Effects Of Not So New Normal

In one of the episodes, Bapuji gets a few lawyers and decides to go ahead with the formalities to adopt Pinku. However, this will not go through as per the news portal mentioned above. The actor will soon meet his onscreen parents as two actors have been roped in to play the part. As per the news portal, Uditanshu Mehta and Nandini Vashishth will be the ones playing the role of Pinku’s parents. Thus Azhar Shaikh will soon be able to meet his onscreen parents and further solidify his character’s roots in the show.

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Girl Nidhi Bhanushali Enjoys Her Swim Sporting Bikini

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.