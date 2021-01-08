'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Written Update January 7: Did Popatlal Get Married?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most prominent sitcoms of the television industry which crossed the mark of 3000 episodes a while ago. The show is based on a weekly column named Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by a popular Indian columnist, Tarak Mehta, and has become one of the longest-running shows of India. Let’s take a look at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah written update for the episode of January 7, 2021.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah written update

Bhide searches for Sonu and Madhavi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Jan 7 episode begins with Bhide trying to find Madhavi and Sonu in the house. He then thinks that they must have gone to Roshan’s house and leaves in search of them. When he reaches Roshan’s house and rings the bell, Roshan thinks it’s Sodhi and instructs him to get the vegetables. Bhide then clears it out and asks whether Madhavi and Sonu came to the house. Roshan tells him that they must have gone to Komal’s place to which Bhide responds that he was in the compound earlier and if they had gone to Komal, he would have seen them.

Madhavi and Sonu play a prank on Bhide

When Bhide returns home, he hears the sound of a cat from the bedroom. When he tries to get it out, Madhavi and Sonu surprise him. He then asks them where they were as he searched the entire house and still did not find them. They then state that they were hiding in the bathroom. They then celebrate the new year with laddoos and wish that the new year is filled with great joy and laughter. They even talk about that they still need to be careful as the coronavirus hasn't completely gone yet.

Bhide and family wish for Popatlal to get married this year

As the Bhide family wishes for happiness and prosperity in the new year, they even wish for Popatlal to get married soon. Bhide then goes to the balcony to clean the bookshelf and wishes that the entire Gokuldham family remains together and happy forever. As Bhide plans to clean the shelf, he spots a girl on Popatlal's balcony.

Bhide informs Madhavi about the girl on Popatlal’s balcony

As Bhide sees a girl on Popatlal’s balcony, he gets shocked and feels that he must have married the girl and brought her to society. He then rushes inside and informs Madhavi and Sonu about the same. Sonu and Madhavi then go to the balcony and see the girl and feel happy for Popatlal for finally having a life partner. Later, they go inside talking about why Popatlal did not inform anyone about his wedding.

