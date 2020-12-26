'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Quiz: Can You Answer All The Questions?

Over the years, Sony's sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has carved a niche in the hearts of the audience. The on-screen characters made the actors a household name. Recently, in September-end, the show completed 3000 episodes. The show has been airing on TV for the past 12 years.

On account of that, if you are a true fan of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, here is a quiz for you, based on the storyline, characters and recent incidents that happened on the show. Scroll down to take the quiz to test how much you know about this funny show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah quiz

1. Which of the following is Jethalal's favourite breakfast for Sundays?

Jalebi Fafda

Undhiyo

Dhokla

Khandvi

2. Recently, Tapu Sena secretly organised a pizza party as Bhide closed the gate of Gokuldham society. Where did they eat the pizza?

In the garden

At Taarak Mehta's home

In the clubhouse

At the terrace

3. Who among the following is a working woman from the Gokuldham society?

Anjali

Komal

Madhvi

Roshan

4. Who, among the following actors, has not essayed the character of Sonu, Bhide's daughter, in the show?

Jheel Mehta

Nidhi Bhanushali

Palak Sidhwani

Avneet Kaur

5. Complete the lyrics - "Kaam Din Raat Karvati Meri Saas, Mujey _______".

Roz Stati Hai

Taana Maarti Hai

Khana Khilati Hai

Dur Bhagati Hai

6. A character from Gokuldham society was trapped in an online scam, in which the character had won the lottery of 1 crore. Which from the following was the character?

Taarak Mehta

Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide

Jethala Gada

Patrakar Popatlal

7. Who from the following is not a part of Gokuldham's society committee?

Bhide

Iyer

Popatlal

None of the above

8. What is the name of the bhojnalaya where Bagha and Natu Kaka have food?

Gujarati Bhojnalya

Padmini Bhojnalaya

Savarna Bhojnalaya

Padmavati Bhojnalaya

9. In the recent track, a society meeting was held to take a decision of the new year party. Who among the following charged their vote at the last moment?

Jethala

Iyer

Bapuji

Taarak

10. The character Jethalal often gets into trouble. And, to handle them he asks for help from a society member. What does he call that member, who helps him during his tough time?

Fire-brigade

Ambulance

Superhero

Rakshak

11. As per the show, which of the following is not a nickname of any character?

ATM

Bhindi Master

Mehtoos

Kanha

12. Who from the following is not an employee at the Gada electronics?

Natu Kaka

Bagha

Magan

Bawari

13. Fill in the blanks - "Humara Naam Hai Chaalu Pandey, Jhooth Bologe Toh _____".

Padenge Daadey

Padenge Laafey

Padenge Chaatey

Padenge Ghuusey

14. On which street is the Gokuldham society located?

Fim City

Powder Gali

Gandhi Street

None of the above

15. Where is Gada Electronics located?

Goregaon, East

Goregaon, West

Andheri

Malad

Answer key

Jalebi Fafda At Taarak Mehta's home Madhvi Avneet Kaur Roz Stati Hai Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide None of the above Padmavati Bhojnalaya Jethalal Fire-brigade Kanha Bawari Padengey Dandey Powder Gali Andheri

