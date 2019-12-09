Splitsvilla X2: Piyush Sharma Opens About His Heartbreaking Breakup Story

MTV Splitsvilla is an Indian dating reality show which was earlier hosted by Nikhil Chinapa. It is now hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone. The show is aired on MTV India. The basic plot of the show is that young men and women try to find their perfect partner. Finding the perfect match is difficult as the contestants of the show have to go through several rounds of challenging tasks. The pair that survives becomes the winner of the show. Splitsvilla X2 started premiering from August 16, 2019.

Piyush Sharma is one of the most talked contestants of Splitsvilla X2. His performance in the show is well received by his fans and followers. Piyush Sharma shared his breakup story with his fans in an exclusive video uploaded by Voot.

The video begins with Piyush Sharma introducing himself. Then he opened up about his breakup story saying that he was in love once. He and his partner were in a live-in relationship for a year. Piyush Sharma said that they were a happy couple and that everything was fine until he has to move because of work.

Piyush Sharma before travelling asked one of his best friends to take care of his girlfriend. But he was shocked by what he found later. On his girlfriends’ birthday, Piyush Sharma decided to surprise her by going to her place. He travelled back to her house and opened her door. He was hurt to see what he saw that evening.

Piyush Sharma said that his best friend was shirtless lying on her bed and his girlfriend was playing pillow fight with him. When he entered the room his best friend tried to make excuses. Piyush Sharma noticed a love bite on the neck of his girlfriend. He then said that his girlfriend also made excuses saying that she got scratched while lifting a heavyweight at the Gym. Piyush Sharma replied to her saying that she didn’t have to say anything. He humbly wished her Happy Birthday gave the gifts that he got for her and left from there.

Piyush Sharma added that he began working because his girlfriend has problems with the acting industry. However, after what he saw that night, he realised that he did not like the job he was doing only to make her lover happy. Piyush Sharma then decided to pursue what he likes and ended up in Spiltsvilla X2. Stay tuned for further updates about Spiltsvilla X2.

