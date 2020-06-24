Pooja Banerjee Reveals Sweet Gesture Of Her Co-stars Parth Samthaan And Sahil Anand

TV actor Pooja Banerjee, who is known for her stint as Nivedita Basu in the popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay recently revealed to a leading daily that her co-stars from the show, Parth Samthaan, and Sahil Anand used to check on her daily while she was battling a serious injury. For the unversed, the actor had suffered a critical injury on the sets of the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 wherein she had participated with her husband Sandeep Sejwal. She had to be hospitalized for 10 days due to the injury.

Pooja Banerjee lauds Parth and Sahil's sweet gesture

Talking about it, Pooja revealed that her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars Parth and Sahil were constantly in touch with her daily after she suffered the injury and were extremely worried about her. She added that they would always video call her and used to tell her what was happening on the sets of their show.

The Kehne Ko Toh Humsafar Hai actor further said that Parth and Sahil always used to tell her, how much are they missing her during their video calls. Pooja said that the kind of love she got from Parth and Sahil is the love that people usually get from their school friends or their best friends. She called them their 'real buddies.'

Pooja Banerjee revealed that Parth is the shy one

The Swim Team actor also made some interesting revelations about her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars. Talking about their personalities, Pooja said that while Sahil is the funny one, Parth is usually the shy one in their group. The actor added that when the trio hangs out together, they often forget that they are actors in a public place and instead, behave like little kids.

The Chandra Nandini actor went on to say that even her husband, Sandeep also wonders about the random conversation of the trio. Pooja had recovered recently from her injury and had resumed the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. But the shoot of the show was soon stalled after the pandemic situation.

The actor had also revealed about her lockdown schedule in another interview with a daily. She said that she has been taking a much-needed break during the lockdown with her husband, Sandeep Sejwal. The actor added that this period feels like a “second honeymoon” for them as they are not working after a long time. She also added that they spend most of their time cooking and cleaning. Pooja further said that she is affirmative that things will get back to normal soon.

