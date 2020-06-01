Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 3: Everything You Should Know About The New Season Of The Show

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is a web series that has been produced by Goldie Behl and Shristi Arya Behl for the Ekta Kapoor's streaming platform ALTBalaji. Ronit Roy, Gurdip Punjj and Mona Singh play pivotal roles in this series. The series revolves around the lives of Rohit Mehra who is played by Ronit Roy.

Rohit is a chartered accountant who is married to Poonam played by Gurdip Punjj. However, he has an extra-marital affair with an interior designer named Ananya Sharma played by Mona Singh. The third season of the show will be releasing on June 6, 2020, and here is what has happened so far and what you can expect from the third season of the show.

Read Also | 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 3' Trailer Promises Heartbreak And Resentment; WATCH

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 1

In the season one of the show the whole show is set up and completes its first arc in storytelling. The story starts by showing how Rohit is an ideal man and takes care of his wife and kids. But he runs into an interior designer at an art gallery and falls in love with Ananya. One day, his daughter finds out that he is having an affair and things soon escalate as Rohit and his wife Poonam head for a divorce. Later Both Rohit and Ananya get married but by the end of the first season, Ananya realizes that she will not get love from Rohit and leaves.

Read Also | 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 3' To Have Ronit Roy In An Unimaginable And New Avatar

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 2

After she leaves, Rohit finds her and wins her back. After coming back Ananya bonds with Rohit's family. But problems arise when her boss starts hitting on her. Later, Rohit also faces a loss in business and talks about it to Poonam and not Ananya. Both Poonam and Rohit cross a small line. This weighs heavy on Rohit's conscience, and both of them decide to stay away from each other. Ananya learns about this and leaves Rohit again.

Read Also | 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' Season 3 Announced: Ronit, Mona, Gurdeep To Reunite

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3 trailer was released a week ago and this time around we will be seeing a new version of Rohit who is going through mid-life crisis and has become a playboy. The third season will show how everyone is moving on in their lives. Season 3 will release on June 6, 2020.

Here is how fans are reacting to the trailer of the third season of the show. one fan wrote "All i am interested in is poonam & abhi's journey and love story!ðŸ˜ (sic)" One fan wrote "I am happy for Poonam. Atleast she has moved on (sic)". Another fan wrote "I think this season is based on the quote " once a cheater always a cheater". Another fan wrote "Person can makes mistake at once. Can feel in wrong relationship at once. But if he gets into the same business again and again then it seems like a tendency to cheat upon his partner. till 2nd series it was ok but why Ekta always come up with mix khichadi that i don't understand. No doubt it's amazing series but series 3 really is heartbreaking somehow it shows love doesn't exist it's just a lust game. (sic)"

Read Also | 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain': A Look At Gurdip Punjj's Character Evolution In The Show



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.