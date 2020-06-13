'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' Actor Pooja Banerjee Opens Up About Shooting After Her Injury

Pooja Banerjee suffered a fall when she was performing on Nach Baliye 9 along with her husband. The actor fell from her husband, Sandeep Sejwal’s shoulders. The incident severely injured her and also sprained the ligament on her left leg. In a recent interview with a national daily, Pooja Banerjee opened up about the same.

ALSO READ | Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3: Everything You Should Know About The New Season Of The Show

Pooja Banerjee talks about the injury

Recalling the time when she went back on the sets of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 with her injuries, Pooja Banerjee added that it was a difficult time for her. She said that this was because a part of her wanted to continue the shoot while the other half did not want to. She also added that she was torn between her want to continue working and her realisation that she is not able to work due to her injuries.

ALSO READ | 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3' Trailer Promises Heartbreak And Resentment; WATCH

Pooja Banerjee further continued that initially, it was very difficult for her to shoot any scene. She said that her hands were immobile and her body was not fully functional at that time. Pooja Banerjee also added that shooting just barely 10-15 scenes had become difficult for her. She also revealed that her Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain team would be around her always to help her. The actor said that in several scenes where she could not sit, the team would help her to do that.

ALSO READ | 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' Season 3 Announced: Ronit, Mona, Gurdeep To Reunite

Actor Pooja Banerjee also plays a pivotal role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. While talking about the same, she said that the team will be notified about when they will get back on the set. She added that no one knows about the exact dates as the production house needs to complete several safety checks. The actor stated that the team will follow several guidelines before the shooting can resume.

Pooja Banerjee has been taking a much-needed break during the lockdown with her husband, Sandeep Sejwal. She added that this period feels like a “second honeymoon” for them as they are not working after a long time. She also added that they spend most of their time cooking and cleaning. Pooja Banerjee also added that she is affirmative that things will get back to normal soon.

ALSO READ | 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai' Star Ronit Roy's Net Worth As He Rose To Become India's 'Mihir'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.