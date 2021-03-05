Pooja Gor Attends Havan With Arhaan Behll On Sets Of 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2'

On March 4, 2021, television actor, Pooja Gor took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring herself and the cast and crew of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2. In the pictures, one can see them sitting in a havan and attending puja which was held in the Film City. The puja and havan were organised by the producer, Rajan Shahi, on the sets of the second season of the show. Pooja and Arhaan Behll starrer television drama, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is all set to premiere on March 15 on Star Bharat.

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Mumbai schedule kick-starts with a puja and havan

The puja was attended by the entire cast and crew members of the series. One can see Pooja, Arhaan Behll, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Asmita Sharma, Ashish Kapoor, Parvati Sehgal and Pearl Grey, among others sitting in front of the havan. Pooja donned a yellow coloured salwar kameez and kept her makeup minimal with her straight hair open. As for the caption, she wrote, “4.3.21. With the blessings of the Gods, here we go again. Thank you to the dedicated fans. It’s because of your continued love & support that a cult show has made a come back. Join us, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya Season 2, from 15th March, Mon-Fri 8.30 PM on @starbharat”.

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to drop lovely comments. A fan commented, “We r so excited. My fvrt serial after long time” with several heart-eyed face emoticons and red hearts. Another one wrote, “All the very best” with praising hands emojis. A netizen commented, “Congratulations @poojagor” with a pair of red hearts. Another one wrote, “Excited”.

Pooja Gor is an active Instagram user as she frequently treats her fans and followers with snippets from her personal as well as professional life. On March 1, 2021, she shared a new teaser of the show, which featured her as Pratigya and Anupam Shyam as Thakur Sajjan Singh. Sharing the teaser, Pooja wrote, “Laut rahi hoon main, Pratigya (I am coming back, Pratigya)”.

Many of her fans dropped red hearts on the post and expressed their excitement for the upcoming show. Vajani Aneri, too, wrote, “wohhoooooo” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Abigail Pande commented, “Goosebumps!!!”. Chhavi Hussein wrote, “Oh my goddd!!! Aaaaag laga di (it’s fire). Divya Seth Shah wrote, “You fabulous You Pooj” with a hugging face emoticon and a red heart.

