How To Delete TikTok Account? Learn How To Delete The Account In 5 Easy Steps

The Home Ministry banned 59 Chinese apps in India on Monday, i.e. June 29, 2020. One of the biggest Chinese apps banned by the Indian government is the TikTok app, which is quite popular among youngsters in the country. The reason behind TikTok being banned is because there have been several complaints from various sources including several reports about the app violating user privacy by stealing and secretly transmitting user data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. This move comes due to the rising unrest along the India-China border at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Many users have started deleting their TikTok accounts to support this bold move by the Indian Government. If you are wondering how to delete TikTok account, here is how you can do it.

How to delete TikTok account?

Deleting TikTok account is simple and undoubtedly easy. However, before you delete TikTok account, you must note that after you send the request for the deletion of your account, at first, your profile will be deactivated for 30 days. This process is similar to how Facebook works. This means that once you delete TikTok account, it will be deactivated and after 30 days it will be deleted completely. But, if you log in anytime between 30 days the account will be re-activated again.

Steps to delete TikTok account

Open the TikTok app on your smartphone

Go to your profile and click on the three dots at the top of your app screen.

Now, tap on "Manage my account" option, and then scroll down and click on "Delete my account."

Once you have selected "Delete my account" option, the app will then ask you to verify your details and then you will be redirected to delete account page

Now, click on Delete Account option and then “Delete”. Your account will be deactivated for 30 days and then it'll be deleted

What happens after deleting TikTok account?

Make sure you know that once you delete Tiktok account, you will no longer be able to use that account. This means that you will lose access to any videos you that have posted on your TikTok profile. TikTok guidelines also mention that after deleting the account, users will not get a refund on any items they have purchased from the platform. However, your chats will remain with the other person you have been messaging through the application until they have deleted the chats or the account.

