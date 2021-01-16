Prachi Desai Spotted On A Wheelchair At The Airport Leaves Fans Gushing 'Get Well Soon'

The film and television actor Prachi Desai was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport on a wheelchair as she flew to an unknown destination. Earlier today, celebrity photographers Viral Bhayani and Manav Manglani snapped the Kasam Se fame on a wheelchair, but the reason for her injury remains unknown. However, after spotting the paparazzi, the 32-year-old posed for them by flashing her beaming smile at the cameras.

Prachi Desai's latest photos in a wheelchair go viral

Earlier today, i.e. January 16, 2021, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Prachi Desai's photo from Mumbai airport went viral on social media, as she was photographed on a wheelchair by the paparazzi. In the pictures, Prachi was seen sporting an all-black outfit, comprising a printed black tee over black pants and slip-on chappals. From what it seems, the actor is suffering from a leg injury as she had a leg brace tied across her left ankle. However, in the video shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle, Prachi is seen posing for the paparazzi by waving her hand at them and flaunting her million-dollar smile for the cameras.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Viral wrote, "Though she did not tell us the reason for her injury and without upsetting anyone can we say she is looking cute here too #prachidesai". In the video, the Rock On 2 actor is seen taking all the needed COVID-19 precautions as she had a mask on and was quick to spray a disinfectant spray on her clothes & her wheelchair as soon as she came out of her car.

On the work front, Prachi Desai's last on-screen appearance was in the Hindi sci-fi short film titled Carbon, which had released back in 2017. Her last big-screen appearance was alongside Emraan Hashmi, Lara Dutta, Nargis Fakhri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Gautam Gulati and others in 2016's sports biographical film, Azhar. Ever since then, she hasn't starred in any of the films and has also not featured in any of the TV shows either.

