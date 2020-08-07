Prachi Tehlan Is A Ray Of Sunshine In Haldi Pics, Says It’s The 'happiest Day' Of Her Life

The Indian actress and basketball player Prachi Tehlan seems to be having a great time at her lockdown wedding. Prachi Tehlan’s wedding photos and stories are akin to this fact. As of late, Prachi has shared several posts and stories of her wedding festivities. Recently the actress shared some photos and videos of the Haldi ceremony.

ALSO READ: Prachi Tehlan Looks Gorgeous In Green For Her Mehendi Ceremony As She Dances With Nani

While the actress shared a glimpse of her Haldi outfit yesterday, her fans caught a complete look of the outfit today. Prachi wore a yellow skirt and a multi-coloured blouse at the Haldi ceremony. She also carried a fancy yellow dupatta. Further, she paired her look with elaborate multi-coloured jewellery pieces. The actress wore an elaborate neckpiece and earrings paired with a maang tikka. Her Instagram caption revealed that the jewellery pieces were from Kohar Jewellery while her outfits were designed by the celebrity designer, Vidhi Verma.

ALSO READ: Prachi Tehlan Shares 'beautiful' Wedding Photoshoot Pictures With Beau Rohit; See Here

Prachi captioned one her Haldi posts as, “Happiest Day”! Further, she also dropped yellow hearts in the caption. Several showered their love on the Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. You can check out the Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: Prachi Tehlan To Tie The Knot With Rohit Saroha On August 7 In Delhi; See Pics

You can check out some of the comments here:

You can check out some of her Haldi posts here:

Prachi Tehlan’s Instagram stories:

Prachi Tehlan’s Instagram stories showcased several wedding festivities. While the actress shared pictures on her Instagram stories she also shared cute boomerangs. You can check out Prachi Tehlan’s Haldi stories here:

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Reveals Why Her Wedding With Beau Ali Fazal Had To Be Pushed To Next Year

Rohit Saroha and Prachi Tehlan's wedding:

Prachi and Rohit are going to tie the knot at a farmhouse in Delhi. The actress had earlier said in an interview with a media portal that she would have her engagement and wedding on the same day. Further, Prachi also revealed that the engagement would take place in the morning, while the wedding would take place in the evening. The actress said that they had invited 50 people. Further, she also said that the guests would be asked to wear masks at her wedding.

Talking about the venue, Tehlan said that they had chosen a ‘very-big’ venue so that social distancing could be maintained. Prachi said that she was extremely concerned for everyone’s health. Further, she also said that the staff at the venue would sanitize the place from time to time. Besides, the food would also be served at various locations.

All images sourced from Prachi Tehlan’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.